First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. NorthWestern comprises approximately 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.21% of NorthWestern worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,422. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.