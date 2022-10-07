First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 175,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,144. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

