First PREMIER Bank Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $226.75. 8,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,792. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.46.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

