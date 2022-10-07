First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 878.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,001,455 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

