First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 119,088 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,286,576 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.9 %

MDU stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 31,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

