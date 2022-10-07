First PREMIER Bank Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

