First PREMIER Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 96,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,599,208. The firm has a market cap of $247.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

