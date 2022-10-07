First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 245,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,362. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

