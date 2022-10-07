First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,570. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

