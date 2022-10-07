First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes $288,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,175. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

