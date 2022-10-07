First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases Shares of 1,760 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,289,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,127. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

