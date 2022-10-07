First Merchants Corp Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

