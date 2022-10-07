First Merchants Corp Sells 750 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $110.58 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

