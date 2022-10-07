First Merchants Corp Sells 13,547 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.