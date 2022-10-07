First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $328.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $308.74 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

