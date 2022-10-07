First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

