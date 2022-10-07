First Merchants Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 406,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $21.82 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.