First Merchants Corp Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

