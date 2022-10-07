First Merchants Corp Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

