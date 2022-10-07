First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.49 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.63.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.