First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

