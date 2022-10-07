First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 63,227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.79. 2,258,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,556. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

