First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,299 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 4.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 17.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $131,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.04. 113,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,416. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

