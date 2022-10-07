First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,914,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,250,332. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

