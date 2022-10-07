First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 303,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 210,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.