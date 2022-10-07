First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $195.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.61 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

