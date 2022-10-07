FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $326.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $307.15 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.68 and a 200-day moving average of $358.57.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

