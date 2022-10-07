FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Post by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $3,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Down 2.7 %

POST stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

