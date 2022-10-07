FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,015,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 520,565 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $616,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

