FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,876,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

