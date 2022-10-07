FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

NYSE:USB opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

