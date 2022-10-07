FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $482.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.63.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.