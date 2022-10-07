FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

