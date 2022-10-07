Fintel (LON:FNTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $165.50

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 9189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.11).

Fintel Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £183.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,078.13.

Fintel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Fintel

Fintel Company Profile

In other Fintel news, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,905.27). In other Fintel news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £8,850 ($10,693.57). Also, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,750 ($58,905.27). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,942 shares of company stock worth $9,168,980.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

