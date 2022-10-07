Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 198,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,434. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

