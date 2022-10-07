Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $40,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.20. 2,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

