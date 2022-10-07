Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 186,317 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 186,317 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $62,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.83. 48,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,437. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

