Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,442. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.