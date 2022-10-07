Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,815 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,620. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average is $269.09.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 65.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

