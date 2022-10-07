Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 106,741 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 264.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,741 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

