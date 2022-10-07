Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,985 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE USPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,424.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

