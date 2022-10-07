Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,375 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,295.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 8,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

