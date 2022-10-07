Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,865 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $48,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 123.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.86.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.70. 7,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,625. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

