Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $40,020,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 454,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $12,281,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,459,000 after buying an additional 306,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

