Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) & INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Critical Analysis

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of INNOVATE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of INNOVATE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INNOVATE and Fast Radius’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.21 billion 0.05 -$227.50 million ($3.18) -0.23 Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.61 $5.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fast Radius has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INNOVATE.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INNOVATE and Fast Radius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INNOVATE 0 0 0 0 N/A Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fast Radius has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 606.55%. Given Fast Radius’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than INNOVATE.

Profitability

This table compares INNOVATE and Fast Radius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -15.14% -61.21% -3.64% Fast Radius N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fast Radius beats INNOVATE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. The company also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipe, water storage tanks, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and other customized products. In addition, it offers integrated solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, heavy equipment installation, and facility services; and steel and rebar detailing, and BIM modeling and management services, as well as equipment used in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and pipeline industries. Further, the company develops products for early osteoarthritis of the knee, and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. Additionally, it operates over-the-air broadcasting stations and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

