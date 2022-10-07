Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

