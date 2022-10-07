Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 819,336 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,970,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

