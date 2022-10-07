Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

