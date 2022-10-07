Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,220 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.