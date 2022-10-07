Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 725,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Finally, LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.